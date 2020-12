You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch 'deepfake' Queen deliver alternative Christmas speech



A digitally-created fake Queen Elizabeth II danced across TV screens on Christmas as part of a British broadcaster’s warning against the proliferation of misinformation. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:01 Published 11 hours ago The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020



The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also.. Credit: ODN Duration: 07:19 Published 16 hours ago Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message



A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago