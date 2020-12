Exeter City vs Forest Green Rovers - live updates of Boxing Day clash Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The Green Devils sit second in the League Two table – four places and six points above the Grecians – and visit St James Park on the back of an eight match unbeaten run. The Green Devils sit second in the League Two table – four places and six points above the Grecians – and visit St James Park on the back of an eight match unbeaten run. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like