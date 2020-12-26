Brexit deal scrutiny begins as trade document published
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Scrutiny of the Brexit trade agreement with the European Union has begun after the full document was published less than a week before it is due to be implemented.
Scrutiny of the Brexit trade agreement with the European Union has begun after the full document was published less than a week before it is due to be implemented.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources