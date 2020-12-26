Global  
 

Brexit deal scrutiny begins as trade document published

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Scrutiny of the Brexit trade agreement with the European Union has begun after the full document was published less than a week before it is due to be implemented.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight 01:04

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

