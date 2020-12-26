Man charged with attempted murder after shooting
Bristol Post 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Murder charges filed in Owensboro shooting from Dec. 23rd
WEVV
Murder charges filed in Owensboro shooting from Dec. 23rd
FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019)
Bleacher Report AOL
You might like
More coverage
Meet The Two Chinese Christians Donald Trump Compared To Thomas Becket – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Rev. Ben Johnson*
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump rendered a tremendous service to the advancement of global..