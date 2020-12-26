Neil Lennon's Celtic side are back on form but he expects a tough battle at depleted Hamilton this afternoon.Full Article
Celtic have it all to do to reel in Rangers at Premiership summit, says Neil Lennon
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Celtic must win against Rangers or Neil Lennon's time is up - Chris Sutton
Daily Record
The Hoops legend reckons everything is on the line at Ibrox as his old club aim to eat into Rangers's huge 16 point lead at the top..
You might like
More coverage
Neil Lennon determined to turn Celtic around as he admits it will be 'very, very difficult' to catch Rangers
Belfast Telegraph
Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits they have made it "very, very difficult" to haul themselves back into the Scottish Premiership..
Celtic draw with St Johnstone to increase pressure on Neil Lennon
Belfast Telegraph