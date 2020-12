You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A tribute to John le Carré



John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12. A former British.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in Russia Blake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.

BBC News 52 minutes ago