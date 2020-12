You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Will this be the Derby County 11 to face Preston North End? The Rams take on North End in a Championship fixture at Pride Park Stadium

Derby Telegraph 4 days ago



Ibe, Marriott, Lawrence - Derby County injury news and return dates The Rams face Preston North End in the Championship at Pride Park Stadium on Boxing Day

Derby Telegraph 6 days ago



Derby County injury news and return dates for Ibe, Lawrence, Marriott The Rams face Preston North End in the Championship at Pride Park Stadium on Boxing Day

Derby Telegraph 5 days ago