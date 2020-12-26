Staffordshire teacher in Christmas Day cycle challenge
Will Smith, from Staffordshire, spent his Christmas Day cycling 277 miles for charity.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Will Smith American actor and rapper
Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Staffordshire County of England
Covid-19: Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent into tier 4Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent will move to tier four from Thursday.
BBC News
Snow in Stoke-on-Trent causes problems for driversPeople in Staffordshire are urged to only drive if their journeys are essential.
BBC News
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombsMore than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff..
CBS News
'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dogA US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the..
New Zealand Herald
Nashville police chief defends department's handling of 2019 complaint from bomber's girlfriendAuthorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
You Might Like