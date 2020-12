You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Antetokounmpo signs biggest NBA deal in history



Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a five-year extension contract for the Milwaukee Bucks, worth a reported $228 million. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago Omaha City Council votes to approve new police contract



On Tuesday, Omaha's City Council is met to discuss a number of items including a five-year contract extension between the city and the Omaha Police Officers Association (OPOA). Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:37 Published on November 25, 2020 Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:14 Published on November 19, 2020