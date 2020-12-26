Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Swansea City: Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe put Swans in top two

Swansea City climb into the Championship's automatic promotion places, as goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe give them a 2-0 victory at struggling Queens Park Rangers.

