Swansea City climb into the Championship's automatic promotion places, as goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe give them a 2-0 victory at struggling Queens Park Rangers.Full Article
Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Swansea City: Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe put Swans in top two
Swansea City struck in either half to secure an impressive away victory over Queens Park Rangers in London
Wales Online