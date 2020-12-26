Global  
 

Olivia Newton-John delivers emotional message as she battles stage-four cancer

Daily Record Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Olivia Newton-John delivers emotional message as she battles stage-four cancerThe actress, who is best known for her role as Sandy in Grease, said she wanted to speak out to offer some hope after what has been a difficult year for many people.
