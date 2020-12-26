Global  
 

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners end winless run in Premier League

BBC News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Arsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal 01:09

 Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea [Video]

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published

 Arsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
BBC News

Next week crucial for Arsenal to avoid relegation battle - Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the next seven days will be crucial for Arsenal if they are to avoid a relegation battle.
BBC News

Pochettino wants Messi at PSG - Saturday's football gossip

 Mauricio Pochettino wants Lionel Messi at PSG, Chelsea join race for Erling Braut Haaland, Mesut Ozil holds Fenerbahce talks, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan on target

 Manchester City comfortably see off Newcastle United to climb up to fifth in the Premier League table.
BBC News

Sigurdsson's late winner at Sheff Utd sends Everton second

 Everton move up to second in the Premier League after edging a tight contest against Sheffield United at rain-lashed Bramall Lane.
BBC News

