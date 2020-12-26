Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners end winless run in Premier League
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Arsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea
Arsenal beat Chelsea to end seven-match winless league run
Next week crucial for Arsenal to avoid relegation battle - Arteta
Pochettino wants Messi at PSG - Saturday's football gossip
Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan on target
Sigurdsson's late winner at Sheff Utd sends Everton second
