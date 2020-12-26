Global  
 

Storm Bella blows in

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Storm Bella is brewing up, bringing high winds and heavy rain to a wide area of southern England including Brighton and Hove. The Met Office has issued two weather warnings as the storm sweeps in. The official forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for rain and a more serious amber warning for w...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Floods surround Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire as Storm Bella hits the UK

Floods surround Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire as Storm Bella hits the UK 01:11

 The small village of Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire has been surrounded by flooding after the River Severn burst its banks.

