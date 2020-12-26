Charity thanks Piers Morgan after £15k Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? donation
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has been thanked by a charity for the bereaved children of servicemen and woman after he donated £15,000 following his appearance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
