Camilla surprises the inspirational Maggie's Centres boss with her Outstanding Contribution award during an afternoon visit to Clarence HouseFull Article
Dame Laura Lee receives Pride of Scotland Award from Duchess of Cornwall
Daily Record 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Camilla hails ‘incredible’ Maggie’s Centres founder at Pride of Scotland Awards
The Duchess of Cornwall has hailed the founder and chief executive of Maggie’sCentres at the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards...
PA - Press Association STUDIO