Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity



Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. "We really don't know what.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 14 hours ago

Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout



Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 18 hours ago