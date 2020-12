Boxing Day motorists slapped with fines due to common mistake Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

All of the on-street car parking spaces in Birmingham city centre had to be paid for as normal - because Boxing Day fell on a Saturday this year. All of the on-street car parking spaces in Birmingham city centre had to be paid for as normal - because Boxing Day fell on a Saturday this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like