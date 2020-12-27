Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Even more spectacular guest judges have been announced for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two – and we’re gagging

PinkNews Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Even more incredible guest judges have been announced for season two of Drag Race UK – and to say we’re excited would be an understatement. Dawn French, Maya Jama and Jessie Ware were announced as guest judges for the show’s second season on Sunday (27 December). “The Christmas presents aren’t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Anime of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Anime of 2020

They're the best that 2020 has to offer! Join Ashley as he counts down the best anime to come out this year.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:16Published
Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays [Video]

Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays

Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they've previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research. The desire to mend fences and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
RuPaul’s Drag Race US Finally Announces Season 13 Lineup! [Video]

RuPaul’s Drag Race US Finally Announces Season 13 Lineup!

RuPaul’s Drag Race US Finally Announces Season 13 Lineup!

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:30Published