Even more spectacular guest judges have been announced for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two – and we’re gagging
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Even more incredible guest judges have been announced for season two of Drag Race UK – and to say we’re excited would be an understatement. Dawn French, Maya Jama and Jessie Ware were announced as guest judges for the show’s second season on Sunday (27 December). “The Christmas presents aren’t...
Even more incredible guest judges have been announced for season two of Drag Race UK – and to say we’re excited would be an understatement. Dawn French, Maya Jama and Jessie Ware were announced as guest judges for the show’s second season on Sunday (27 December). “The Christmas presents aren’t...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources