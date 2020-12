RSPCA issues warning over ‘cruel’ glue traps after caught cat dies Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The RSPCA is appealing for the public to stop using glue traps to catch rodents after a cat had to be put down when he was caught in four of them. 👓 View full article

