You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Independence police get new tool to solve, prevent crime



Independence police get new tool to solve, prevent crime Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago Police Searching For Three Teens Who Pushed 73-Year-Old Man Down, Stole His Car In North Philadelphia



Police are searching for three teens who pushed an elderly man down and stole his car in North Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:27 Published 5 days ago Person Witnesses Police Car Chase At Golf Course



This person witnessed a police car chase at a golf course. They were driving the golf cart when he suddenly noticed a police car cross the path in front. The person then followed them and discovered.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:41 Published 6 days ago