You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kids Get Disappointed When Mom Gives Them Weird Christmas Presents



These little boys were excited to open the Christmas presents their mom gave them. However, they were extremely disappointed and looked morose when they saw that they contained dental floss and ear.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago The St. Joseph Fire Department delivered Christmas presents to kids in St. Joseph



The St. Joseph Fire Department delivered Christmas presents to kids in St. Joseph Credit: KQTV Published 4 days ago 'Santa Cruise' delivers presents to kids in UK while riding electric skateboard



A man in Brighton and Hove dressed up as Santa, or "Santa Cruise" as he calls himself, and delivered presents to kids while riding an electric skateboard. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago