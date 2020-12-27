Global  
 

Watch: Sleighing on the hills of Belfast as Storm Bella brings freezing conditions to Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
With snow and ice warnings in place until Monday morning, Storm Bella has brought near freezing conditions across Northern Ireland with snow on the hills and biting sleet and showers.
News video: Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Northern Ireland enters new lockdown 00:37

 Businesses across Northern Ireland are shuttered once more as new lockdownmeasures came into effect. From Boxing Day, stricter measures than ever beforeare in place as coronavirus cases remain high.

