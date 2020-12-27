Watch: Sleighing on the hills of Belfast as Storm Bella brings freezing conditions to Northern Ireland
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
With snow and ice warnings in place until Monday morning, Storm Bella has brought near freezing conditions across Northern Ireland with snow on the hills and biting sleet and showers.
