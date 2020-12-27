Too nice Brighton & Hove Albion lose vital lead and draw at West Ham
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
West Ham United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Albion’s nice guy image came back to haunt them as West Ham came from behind twice to peg the Seagulls back. Neal Maupay have the Albion the lead just before half time only for Hammers academy starlet Ben Johnson to equalise right on the hour mark. Lewi...
