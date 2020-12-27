Global  
 

Elderly and healthcare workers get first coronavirus jabs in show of EU unity

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
European doctors, nurses and the elderly have received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine in a symbolic show of unity by the EU as the continent faces its worst healthcare crisis in a century.
Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine

Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine

 Doctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

