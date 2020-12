You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 days ago Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured



Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions



Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago