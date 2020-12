You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Residents wake up to blanket of snow in Sheffield, UK



Heavy snow started to fall in the early hours of Tuesday (December 29) in Sheffield, a city in the English county of South Yorkshire. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Thousands of starlings spotted in 'shape-shifting' murmuration above UK's North Yorkshire



Thousands of starlings were spotted in a murmuration twirling above Catterick, a village in North Yorkshire, England. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:13 Published on November 24, 2020 Doncaster home gets The Grinch Christmas makeover



Paul Fenning decorates his home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in theme of TheGrinch and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Mr Fenning, who says his collectionof decorations is worth hundreds of pounds,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on November 15, 2020