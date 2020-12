Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill



U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47 Published 3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 recoveries over 97 lakh



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 28 reported single-day spike of 20,021 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 279 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 hours ago