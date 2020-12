You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



Monday is going to be quiet with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 20s. Clouds will be increasing on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There is a storm that will be moving.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:26 Published 9 hours ago Rain and snow to start the week



A fast moving system will bring rain and snow to Metro Detroit. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:37 Published 9 hours ago FORECAST: Rain chances coming ahead of NYE



Rain chances in the Valley and snow possibilities in the high country are coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of New Year's Eve. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:41 Published 17 hours ago