Rege-Jean Page: New period drama ‘like Downton’s more scandalous sibling’ Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said the series is like “Downton Abbey’s wayward sibling”, but “considerably more scandalous”. 👓 View full article



