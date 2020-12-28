Rege-Jean Page: New period drama ‘like Downton’s more scandalous sibling’
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
23 minutes ago) Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said the series is like “Downton Abbey’s wayward sibling”, but “considerably more scandalous”.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Bridgerton trailer
Bridgerton - Official Trailer - Season 1 - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:58 Published 2 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 1
Bridgerton Season 1 - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:32 Published on November 2, 2020