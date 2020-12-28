Actual Sonia from EastEnders added to Drag Race UK’s fierce celebrity line-up
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler on Eastenders, is set to make a celebrity cameo appearance on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. On Monday (28 December), it was announced that Cassidy, alongside DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh, actor Jay Revell and Drag Race star Raven would be appearing in the show’s...
Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler on Eastenders, is set to make a celebrity cameo appearance on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. On Monday (28 December), it was announced that Cassidy, alongside DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh, actor Jay Revell and Drag Race star Raven would be appearing in the show’s...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources