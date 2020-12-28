Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actual Sonia from EastEnders added to Drag Race UK’s fierce celebrity line-up

PinkNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler on Eastenders, is set to make a celebrity cameo appearance on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.  On Monday (28 December), it was announced that Cassidy, alongside DJ and drag queen Jodie Harsh, actor Jay Revell and Drag Race star Raven would be appearing in the show’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Drag Christmas With RuPaul's Drag Race Star Nina West [Video]

A Drag Christmas With RuPaul's Drag Race Star Nina West

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star, Nina West, talks about her new Christmas album and how the music video for single ‘Cha Cha Heels’ was inspired by queer director John Waters. And the launch of a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 04:16Published
Top 20 Snatch Game Performances on RuPaul's Drag Race [Video]

Top 20 Snatch Game Performances on RuPaul's Drag Race

These Snatch Game performances from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" still blow us away.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:13Published
Top 10 Shows to Watch If You Like Drag Race [Video]

Top 10 Shows to Watch If You Like Drag Race

These are the shows to watch is you like "Drag Race."

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:43Published