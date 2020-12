You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following hisside's 3-1 win over West Ham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago West Ham v Manchester United: Premier League match preview



A closer look at the stats as Manchester United travel to West Ham in aPremier League clash. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on December 4, 2020