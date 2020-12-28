Elijah Taylor: Salford Red Devils sign New Zealand forward
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Salford Red Devils sign New Zealand forward Elijah Taylor on a two-year contract after his departure from NRL side Wests Tigers.Full Article
