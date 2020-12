Martin Lambie-Nairn: Designer behind famous BBC and Channel 4 'idents' dies Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Martin Lambie-Nairn helped create Channel 4's "blocks" logo as well as branding for BBC One and Two. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince William Speaks Out About His Mother’s Interview



Prince William has decided to speak out about an investigation going on regarding his mother’s famous interview with Martin Bashir. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:06 Published on November 19, 2020