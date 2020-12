Man arrested after running at PSNI officers with hammer during Belfast disturbance Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after running at PSNI officers armed with a hammer during an incident in Belfast. A 29-year-old man has been arrested after running at PSNI officers armed with a hammer during an incident in Belfast. 👓 View full article

