Corrie spoiler leaves Tim and Sally Metcalfe's future on cobbles uncertain Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The couple are set to be devastated when they learn that they will be evicted from their home and could be homeless as they have nowhere to move to. The couple are set to be devastated when they learn that they will be evicted from their home and could be homeless as they have nowhere to move to. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like