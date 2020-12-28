Global  
 

Final lorry drivers set to cross to France following week of border disruption

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The last lorry drivers who were stuck in their vehicles over the Christmas period are preparing to cross to France, following a week of disruption at the English Channel border.
