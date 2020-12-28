Final lorry drivers set to cross to France following week of border disruption
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The last lorry drivers who were stuck in their vehicles over the Christmas period are preparing to cross to France, following a week of disruption at the English Channel border.
The last lorry drivers who were stuck in their vehicles over the Christmas period are preparing to cross to France, following a week of disruption at the English Channel border.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources