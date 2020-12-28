Final lorry drivers set to cross to France following week of border disruption

Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK



Traffic congestion persists in Dover despite the re-opening of the entry point to France. There’s a possibility that thousands of truck drivers could spend Christmas in Kent. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago

Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear



HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17 Published 4 days ago