Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi earns point for visitors

BBC News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Anwar El Ghazi scores his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa come from behind to earn a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
