Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi earns point for visitors
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Anwar El Ghazi scores his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa come from behind to earn a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Anwar El Ghazi scores his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa come from behind to earn a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anwar El Ghazi
In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at ChelseaAnwar El Ghazi scores his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa come from behind to earn a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England
Chelsea v Aston Villa LIVE: Blues boss Frank Lampard looking to bounce back from Arsenal ...Chelsea find themselves gazing up at Aston Villa ahead of this evening's Stamford Bridge clash - which now has the look of a must-win for Frank Lampard. The..
WorldNews
'A natural talent & comparisons to Ballack' - is it now or never for Barkley?Will Ross Barkley, 'one of English football's great natural talents of the last decade', finally fulfil his potential at Aston Villa?
BBC News
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England
Changing fortunes? Arteta's 'special day' leaves Lampard 'angry'Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's win as 'a special day' but Frank Lampard calls his team 'lazy' after Chelsea's 3-1 defeat.
BBC News
Stamford Bridge (stadium)
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published