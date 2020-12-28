Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi earns point for visitors

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference



Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970