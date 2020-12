Russell Brand hails Billy Connolly 'true hero, pioneer, gifted spirit' Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The comic and Big Yin superfan was speaking ahead of Sir Billy's ITV special which marks the end of his legendary stand-up comedy career, dubbing him 'Glasgow's finest trickster shaman'. The comic and Big Yin superfan was speaking ahead of Sir Billy's ITV special which marks the end of his legendary stand-up comedy career, dubbing him 'Glasgow's finest trickster shaman'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like