Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton-Man City and several EFL games called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
English football has been left reeling by a host of further coronavirus outbreaks, including one at Manchester City which forced their Premier League game at Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Manchester City, Rochdale and Morecambe games off due to coronavirus outbreaks

 English football has been left reeling by three further coronavirus outbreaks, including one at Manchester City which forced their Premier League game at Everton...
Belfast Telegraph