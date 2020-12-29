Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Health workers 'back in eye of storm', says NHS chief

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
But Sir Simon Stevens says he expects all the UK's most vulnerable to be offered a vaccine by late spring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Simon Stevens Simon Stevens

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief [Video]

Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief

The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up

A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December, while Sir Simon saidpeople need to adhere to the measures in order to have a "normal Christmas".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021 [Video]

NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021

The chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, has warned that a massvaccination programme is unlikely to get under way before next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000

 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News

Wag and Company friendship dogs combat Covid-19 loneliness

 The animals and their volunteers have been taking part in virtual visits to their elderly friends.
BBC News

India migrants: The tragedy of the tuk-tuk driver who fled Covid

 Rajan Yadav is one of millions of migrant workers whose lives were destroyed by India's lockdown.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Spain to keep registry of those who refuse Covid vaccine

 Vaccination will not be mandatory, officials say, and the register will not be made public.
BBC News

National Health Service (England) National Health Service (England) Publicly-funded healthcare system in England

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England [Video]

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

EU Gets Its First Vaccine Shipments, Hungary Administers First Doses

 Watch VideoThe first vaccine shipments have arrived in Europe, and Hungary has already gotten started in administering its first doses. Doctors and health...
Newsy Also reported by •Upworthy

How to address Americans' concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines

 Public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine appears to be growing, but many people in the U.S. are still unsure if they feel comfortable getting the vaccine,...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxBBC Newseuronews

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan launches India's first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine 'Pneumosil'

 Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched the country's first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine 'Pneumosil' developed by Serum Institute of India in...
IndiaTimes