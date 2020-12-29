Covid-19: Health workers 'back in eye of storm', says NHS chief
But Sir Simon Stevens says he expects all the UK's most vulnerable to be offered a vaccine by late spring.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Simon Stevens
Vaccine rollout a 'decisive turning point', says NHS Chief
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published
Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News
Wag and Company friendship dogs combat Covid-19 lonelinessThe animals and their volunteers have been taking part in virtual visits to their elderly friends.
BBC News
India migrants: The tragedy of the tuk-tuk driver who fled CovidRajan Yadav is one of millions of migrant workers whose lives were destroyed by India's lockdown.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Spain to keep registry of those who refuse Covid vaccineVaccination will not be mandatory, officials say, and the register will not be made public.
BBC News
National Health Service (England) Publicly-funded healthcare system in England
Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11Published
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources