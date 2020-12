Amid tier-4 restrictions in UK, large crowd is seen at the seaside resort 'Southend'



On Monday afternoon (December 28), 'Southend,' a famous seaside resort in Essex, United Kingdom, was swamped with people enjoying the sea breeze despite the tier-4 of COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sa Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago

British Airways planes grounded at Mallorca airport as Spain suspends UK flights



British Airways planes have been grounded at Mallorca's airport due to travel restrictions placed after parts of the UK entered a tier 4 lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago