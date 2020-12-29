Global  
 

'We're in eye of storm': NHS boss issues warning as hospital admissions top first peak

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
'We're in eye of storm': NHS boss issues warning as hospital admissions top first peakThe country is "back in the eye of the storm", according to the head of the NHS, with the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in England's hospitals overtaking the peak back in April.
