Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

BBC News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Northern Ireland enters new lockdown

Northern Ireland enters new lockdown 00:37

 Businesses across Northern Ireland are shuttered once more as new lockdownmeasures came into effect. From Boxing Day, stricter measures than ever beforeare in place as coronavirus cases remain high.

Covid-19: Health workers 'back in eye of storm', says NHS chief

 But Sir Simon Stevens says he expects all the UK's most vulnerable to be offered a vaccine by late spring.
BBC News

House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000

 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News

Wag and Company friendship dogs combat Covid-19 loneliness

 The animals and their volunteers have been taking part in virtual visits to their elderly friends.
BBC News

India migrants: The tragedy of the tuk-tuk driver who fled Covid

 Rajan Yadav is one of millions of migrant workers whose lives were destroyed by India's lockdown.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Spain to keep registry of those who refuse Covid vaccine

 Vaccination will not be mandatory, officials say, and the register will not be made public.
BBC News

Snow causes disruption across parts of UK [Video]

Snow causes disruption across parts of UK

Snowfall has hit some parts of the UK which are gripped by a cold snapfollowing days of stormy conditions. The Met Office, which has yellow weatherwarnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, describedit as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK [Video]

Flooding and disruption in southern England and Wales as Storm Bella lashes the UK

Gusts of over 150km per hour were recorded in some parts. Residents in some of the worst affected areas have put up flood defences and sandbags in attempts to keep rising river waters at bay.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:17Published

Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 80mph recorded in UK

 Weather warnings are in place in England and Wales, as well as two "threat to life" flood notices.
BBC News

Feds announce criminal charges in 1988 Pan Am terrorist bombing

 Pan Am flight 103, the infamous London-to-New York Boeing 747, exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after takeoff. All 259 people on the plane, including..
CBS News

Nicola Sturgeon says Brexit is ‘forcing Scotland in wrong direction’

 The UK Government is “forcing” Scotland in the “wrong direction” with Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted. The Scottish First Minister, speaking as the..
WorldNews

Millions wake up to tighter Covid restrictions in UK

 More areas in England enter tier 4, as lockdowns are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
BBC News

Scotland: Shelley Kerr steps down as head coach of national side

 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr steps down from her role with the national side, the Scottish FA confirms.
BBC News

10 labs to be regional hubs for genome sequencing

 The Centre has identified 10 advanced regional laboratories to serve as regional hub laboratories for genome sequencing as part of its surveillance strategy to..
IndiaTimes

People shred bad 2020 memories at NY Times Square

 Coronavirus topped the list of things people want to leave behind in 2020 and not take into the new year at the annual Good Riddance Day paper shredder event in..
USATODAY.com
2020 Africa sports review: Football, Athletics, Basketball [Video]

2020 Africa sports review: Football, Athletics, Basketball

The 2020 Africa sports fraternity has been hit by the novel Coronavirus. This has adversely impacted many sports with some being postponed or cancelled. We have also lost some of the greatest sports icon from this pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 06:39Published
Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain [Video]

Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain

After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, No Corona, Corona No, Corona No,’ Athawale said. Earlier, visuals of the minister chanting ‘go corona go’ had gone viral. Athawale had also tested positive for covid-19 in October. The new strain of coronavirus has been reported in the United Kingdom and some other countries. India is among a host of other countries to have suspended flights to and from the UK in the wake of the new Covid strain. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published

Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed [Video]

Northern Ireland community transport warns ‘deluge’ of health appointments could be missed

A “deluge” of health appointments could be missed next year unless communitytransport organisations are adequately funded, one of Northern Ireland’s mainservice providers has warned. Minibuses which carry mainly elderly people doorto door in rural areas are able to run at only a third of capacity due tosocial distancing, yet most of the fixed running costs are the same. Interviewwith Paddy McEldowney, chief executive of Easilink Community Transport, who isbraced for a lot of pent-up demand as health services return to post-pandemicnormal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back [Video]

Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back

Goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain that fail to pass newBrexit checks will be sent back, Northern Ireland’s chief vet has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Millions under tougher COVID restrictions [Video]

Millions under tougher COVID restrictions

From a lockdown in Northern Ireland to counties entering Tier 4 in England - 2020 ends on a sombre note for millions of people.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:07Published
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published