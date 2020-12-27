Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain



After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, No Corona, Corona No, Corona No,’ Athawale said. Earlier, visuals of the minister chanting ‘go corona go’ had gone viral. Athawale had also tested positive for covid-19 in October. The new strain of coronavirus has been reported in the United Kingdom and some other countries. India is among a host of other countries to have suspended flights to and from the UK in the wake of the new Covid strain. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970