Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of black man

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A white Ohio police officer was fired on Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a black man who was holding a mobile phone — and then refusing to administer first aid for several minutes.
