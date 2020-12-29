Global  
 

Covid-19: Military to support mass testing of students in England

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Members of the armed forces will help organise Covid-19 testing for thousands of students next month.
Shopping malls were struggling before COVID-19 and now have more empty stores. What's next after the pandemic?

 As a COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the U.S., top malls are likely to bounce back in 2021 but those in trouble may close more quickly.
USATODAY.com

First 6 cases of new Covid strain found in India as UK returnees test positive

 India has reported the first six cases of mutant Coronavirus strain as six returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive, the health ministry informed on..
IndiaTimes
'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII [Video]

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India. Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII produces. "India is a part of 'COVAX'. We will keep giving 50 per cent of everything we make to India and to COVAX at the same time. India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first," Poonawalla said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published

Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife dies of Covid-19

 Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to Covid-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal..
IndiaTimes

