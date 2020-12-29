Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darts: Agony at the last as Brendan Dolan pays price for missed chances against Iceman Gerwyn Price at World Championship

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Darts: Agony at the last as Brendan Dolan pays price for missed chances against Iceman Gerwyn Price at World ChampionshipBrendan Dolan made Iceman Gerwyn Price sweat every step of the way in their dramatic World Championship top of the bill clash last night at Alexandra Palace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Dolan has Price in his sights after sealing Ulster hat-trick

Dolan has Price in his sights after sealing Ulster hat-trick Brendan Dolan is confident he has the festive firepower to shoot down big gun Gerwyn Price after completing a stunning Northern Ireland hat-trick at the World...
Belfast Telegraph

PDC World Darts Championship: Refreshed Gerwyn Price ready for title bid

 Welsh darts star Gerwyn Price says he is looking forward to the World Darts Championship after 'recharging the batteries.'
BBC News