More Covid patients in hospitals now than at April peak
Wales Online 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Notts hospitals have 50% more Covid patients than in first peak
Nottingham Post
'The increase in Covid positive cases has started to accelerate over the Christmas period which is very concerning'
Rising Covid-19 patient numbers and deaths now 'very concerning'
Nottingham Post
You might like
More coverage
America’s Deadliest Year, In Numbers – OpEd
Eurasia Review
This year, more than any other in recent memory, we experienced a public health emergency in the shape of charts and data which..
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK hospitals overwhelmed by mutant third wave
New Zealand Herald