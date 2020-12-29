|
|
PDC World Championship: Gary Anderson says fans would have been better watching Coronation Street
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Two-time PDC world champion Gary Anderson said darts fans would have been better off watching Coronation Street than his 4-3 third-round win over Mensur Suljovic.
|
|
