EastEnders fans outraged after lesbian character Tina Carter killed off: ‘Why can’t we have happy endings?’

PinkNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
EastEnders fans are outraged after the soap’s only lesbian character, Tina Carter, was suddenly murdered last night – but some are hopeful she could still be alive. Tina was killed on Monday night’s episode (28 December) when she confronted Gray Atkinson about his past, with viewers watching on as Gray disposed...
