HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary 01:32 Ajmer’s Dharmendra Anija gifted his wife, Sapna Anija, three acres of land on moon on their eight wedding anniversary. Dharmendra said that he bought the land on the celestial body as he wanted to do something special for his wife on their wedding anniversary. “It was our wedding anniversary on...